Benjamin Hurtado

BURLEY — Benjamin Hurtado, 44, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. A viewing and recitation of the Rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, also at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Burial will take place at the Parma Cemetery in Parma following the funeral Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Bertha Mae Norris

TWIN FALLS — Bertha Mae Norris, 80, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bertha’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Inez D. Wise

JEROME — Inez D. Wise’s funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1 PM at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held at the Idaho Veteran’s Cemetery in Boise on March 15, 2022, at 1 PM.

Lorene E. Slatter Dean

TWIN FALLS — Lorene E. Slatter Dean passed away January 30, 2022, at the age of 91, from natural causes. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lorene’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Edwin Karl Harbke

TWIN FALLS — Edwin Karl Harbke passed away February 3, 2022, at the age of 83. A service will be held on March 5 at the Episcopal Church in Twin Falls. There will also be a celebration of life in Seward, Alaska, at a later date. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the charity of your choice, as Ed would have done. For additional information, please contact the Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mary Ann Rice

TWIN FALLS — Mary Ann Rice went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness on February 18, 2022. A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Ronald C. Smith

WENDELL — Our dad was born in Wendell on May 25, 1925. There will be a second service on March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Please visit Ronald’s memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.

