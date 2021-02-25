William (Bill) Franklin Sargent

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. The service will also be livestreamed online at whitereynoldschapel.com and will remain available for viewing online for a month afterward. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to either East End Providers, P.O. Box 4, Kimberly, ID 83341, or the stained glass memorial fund at Crossroads Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly, ID 83341. Correspondence for the family can be mailed to Carol Huether, 103 Ruby Lane, Kimberly, ID 83341.

Clarice Faye Whitaker-Olson

ALMO — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Almo, with Bishop Douglas Ward officiating. She will be buried in a family plot in the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

