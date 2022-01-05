Beryl Virginia Ward Guiles Bodily

BURLEY — Beryl Virginia Ward Guiles Bodily, 99, peacefully passed from this world on the evening of December 25, 2021, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jolie Kay Smith Clegg

BURLEY — Jolie Kay Smith Clegg, 56, of Burley, joined the other angels in heaven Friday, December 24, 2021, with her loving husband, Don, by her side, after a brave battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., Burley. Friends and family will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

Stephen Anthony Hartgen

TWIN FALLS — Stephen Anthony Hartgen, longtime editor and publisher of the Times-News, five-term Idaho state legislator, community business leader and Magic Valley cultural historian, died at home on December 31, 2021. He was 77. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Filer, on January 5, 2022, at 1p.m. Memorial donations may be given to the College of Southern Idaho Foundation or the charity of donor’s choice.

Eric Thomas Dibb

RUPERT — Eric Thomas Dibb, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, left this world on December 29, 2021, at age 56. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Emerson First Ward, 127 S. 950 W., Paul, with Bishop Kent Chandler officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral and graveside service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Shawn Matthew Powers

TWIN FALLS — Shawn Matthew Powers, 14, passed away peacefully on December 30 in the loving arms of his grandparents. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Juan Esparza Dominguez

TWIN FALLS — Juan Esparza Dominguez, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Twin Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at noon until time of service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls. 208-944-3373 rosenaufuneralhome.com

Billie W. Woodland Hamilton

TWIN FALLS — Billie W. Woodland Hamilton, 92, of Twin Falls, died December 20, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living Center. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Emma Evelyn Green Staley

HAGERMAN — Funeral services for Emma have been changed and will be held at the funeral chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Graveside will conclude at 2:30 p.m. at Hagerman Cemetery.

Marva Wrigley Christenson

BURLEY — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Marva Wrigley Christenson, left this mortal existence to be reunited with her beloved husband on December 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com — click on the Marva Christenson obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click on the highlighted link.

Clyde Bruce Landreth

HAZELTON — Clyde “Bruce” Landreth, 85, of Hazelton, was reunited with his sweetheart and his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday January 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazelton, with a viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at the Hazelton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bruce’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

John E. Patterson

TWIN FALLS — John Ernest Patterson passed away on December 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. All are welcome.

Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr.

HEYBURN — Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr. (H.A.) peacefully left us at the age of 96½ at his Minidoka County homestead surrounded by his family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley, with Jeff Caine officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A live webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

