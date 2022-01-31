Billie Joyce Bolton Arrington

TWIN FALLS — (Billie) Joyce Arrington died January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls from natural causes. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lynwood Ward, 421 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls, with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Royce E. Jensen Jr.

RUPERT — Royce E. Jensen Jr., 62, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from an accident. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at First Christian Praise Chapel. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lilah Watson

TWIN FALLS — Lilah Watson, 87, died peacefully in her home January 21, 2022. Friends may call for a viewing Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 5—7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Steve Ford

TWIN FALLS — Steven Ford, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away January 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Friends may call for a viewing on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5—7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ralph Von Dohln “Ralphie” Maughan

TWIN FALLS — Ralph Von Dohln “Ralphie” Maughan gained his angel wings on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held on February 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service starting at 1 p.m. Following the services, the family will host a memorial reception at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls. 208-944-3373 rosenaufuneralhome.com

Johnny Albert Ulrich

TWIN FALLS — Johnny Albert Ulrich, of Twin Falls, died peacefully at his home on January 23, 2022. John’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing on Friday, February 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

