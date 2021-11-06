Charles G. Carter

HEYBURN — Charles G. Carter, 62, of Heyburn, and formerly of Wendell, passed away October 26, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rupert Third Ward, 526 F St., Rupert. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charles’ memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Roberto Garza

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Castleford Community Center, 475 Main St. Castleford. This will be a potluck-style celebration, please come with stories to share about Robert. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Judy Lee Hansen

JEROME — Judy Lee Hansen of Jerome, 77, passed peacefully away surrounded by her family, on October 30, 2021, at her daughter’s home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with a viewing beginning at noon, Friday, November 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E Ave B, Jerome. Grave dedication will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Garden City Cemetery, Garden City, Utah. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Todd Andrew Roth

JEROME — On October 31, he was tragically taken from us in God’s warm embrace with angels all around. A viewing will be between 5-7 p.m. Saturday the 6th of November, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday the 7th of November, at the Jerome High School, 104 S Tiger Dr., Jerome.

Douglas Jaye Hall

RUPERT — Douglas Jaye Hall passed away in Rupert on October 30, 2021, at the age of 84. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Rupert West Stake Center with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dorothy and Russell Johnson

TWIN FALLS — Dorothy Johnson, 82, passed away on November 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center after a brief illness. Russell Elliott Johnson, 82 passed away peacefully at his home on October 20, 2021, with loved ones by his side after a battle with cancer. Funeral services for Dorothy and Russell will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street in Kimberly, viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 7 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and 1-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church. To leave condolences and watch a live stream of the service, you may visit Dorothy’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0