Todd Andrew Roth

JEROME — On October 31st, he was tragically taken from us in God’s warm embrace with angels all around. A viewing will be between 5-7 p.m. Saturday the 6th of November, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday the 7th of November, at the Jerome High School, 104 S. Tiger Drive, Jerome.

Douglas Jaye Hall

RUPERT — Douglas Jaye Hall passed away in Rupert on October 30, 2021, at the age of 84. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Rupert West Stake Center with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dorothy and Russell Johnson

TWIN FALLS — Dorothy Johnson, 82, passed away on November 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center after a brief illness. Russell Elliott Johnson, 82 passed away peacefully at his home on October 20, 2021, with loved ones by his side after a battle with cancer. Funeral services for Dorothy and Russell will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street in Kimberly, viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 7 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and 1-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church. To leave condolences and watch a live stream of the service, you may visit Dorothy’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Stephen Lowell Beer

BOISE — Stephen Lowell Beer died on October 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the Riverside Hotel on November 11, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m.

