Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis

DECLO — Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Declo Cemetery, 102 N. Cemetery Road, Declo.

Janet Ruth Niswander

LEWISTON — A public celebration of life for Janet and Roy will be held at 10 a.m. June 26, 2021, at the Lewiston Elks Club, followed by a luncheon. Janet and Roy will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery mausoleum during a private family service.

Troy Alan Read

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nevada — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 765 W. Humboldt St., Battle Mountain, Nevada. Please come and celebrate his life with us. Lunch will be provided by the Relief Society.

Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson

ALBION — A celebration of lIfe will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 27, 2021, at the Albion City Park in Albion.

Wade L. Wilson