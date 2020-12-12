June H. Casper
CALDWELL — Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12 at the Lewisville cemetery. A celebration of life will be arranged in Twin Falls later when it is safer to gather. To honor June’s memory and her love for teaching, contributions may be made to the Twin Falls Education Foundation (for Morningside School), P.O. Box 1182, Twin Falls, ID 83301-1182, or to a favorite charity. Condolences and memories may be shared at dakanfuneralchapel.com.
Ruby Lee Adams
TWIN FALLS — Services for Ruby will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls.
John Cantu
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020, at The Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave S., Twin Falls. Any donations can be sent to Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 629 Third Ave. E. Jerome, ID 83338. These donations will be used for expenses the family has incurred as well as a trust fund for his children.
Billy Clarence Emerson
JEROME — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Eldon T. Loveless
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St.,Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
Donald Guy Wayment
RICHFIELD — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Richfield Cemetery in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Revola Dalling
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
