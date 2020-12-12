Eldon T. Loveless

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St.,Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.

Donald Guy Wayment

RICHFIELD — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Richfield Cemetery in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Revola Dalling

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.

