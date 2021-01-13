Bernard F. Wagner
BUHL — A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with celebrant Father Jorge Garcia. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.
Teresa Gale Cluff Moseley Gunter
BUHL — Our friend and past employee will be honored with funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Linda Charlene Mahaffey
BUHL — A memorial service will be held in Linda’s memory at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl. The service will also be livestreamed on the Farmer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Linda’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Sara Lee Martin
NAMPA — Sara Lee Martin, 85, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Boise. A viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 15 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 22 at the Idaho State Veteran Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. For additional information or to express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Harry Richard Badger
PAUL — Harry Richard Badger, 83, of Paul, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Paul Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Services will conclude with veteran rites by Mini-Cassia Veterans and interment will then be held in Rest Lawn Memorial Garden in Pocatello under the direction of Joel Heward.