Merle Nelson Stoddard

TWIN FALLS — Merle Nelson Stoddard passed away July 19, 2019 and donated her body to the University of Utah Medical Center. Her ashes have been returned for burial. We will be having graveside services for her at the Sunset Memorial Park, Monday, August 23rd at 10 a.m. The Rev. Joshua Falce, of St. Edward Catholic Church, Parochial Vicar presiding. Members of her dancing group and friends of the family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

Ridale Blincoe Avery

RUPERT — A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at the Paul Pine Chapel located within the Paul Cemetery, at 550 W. 100 N., of Rupert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice.

Nadine Woodruff