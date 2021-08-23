Merle Nelson Stoddard
TWIN FALLS — Merle Nelson Stoddard passed away July 19, 2019 and donated her body to the University of Utah Medical Center. Her ashes have been returned for burial. We will be having graveside services for her at the Sunset Memorial Park, Monday, August 23rd at 10 a.m. The Rev. Joshua Falce, of St. Edward Catholic Church, Parochial Vicar presiding. Members of her dancing group and friends of the family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.
Ridale Blincoe Avery
RUPERT — A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at the Paul Pine Chapel located within the Paul Cemetery, at 550 W. 100 N., of Rupert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice.
Nadine Woodruff
BUHL — Nadine Messley Woodruff of Buhl, Idaho, went to be with our Lord, August 12, 2021, at River Rock Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Visions in Nadine’s name, 1770 Parkview Dr. Twin Falls, Idaho, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Nadine’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Margaret “Maggie” Ann Livingston
TWIN FALLS — Margaret “Maggie” Ann Livingston passed away of natural causes on July 26, 2021, at the age of 90. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 5 p.m.—117 6th Ave. W, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Margaret’s memorial webpage at ww.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.