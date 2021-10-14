Vickie Fay Braegger

BURLEY — Vickie Fay Braegger graduated from this trial period of her life and advanced to the next on October 6, 2021, at age 49. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Seventh Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Edwin Oakey Cook

TWIN FALLS — Edwin Oakey Cook, 97, passed away in Utah peacefully on October 3, 2021. Funeral services will be held October 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the LDS stake center at 2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls. The funeral will also be zoomed. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. October 14 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home and October 15 from 12:30 to 1:30. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Edwin’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Service will be livestreamed on Zoom. Meeting ID: 748-815-8781 Passcode: 12345

Oliver LeRoy Lowman