Jack Dale Hart
MURTAUGH — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Murtaugh Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23709 US-30, Murtaugh. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Stephen Eugene Kelly
GOODING — A casual gathering in Stephen’s memory is scheduled for Friday, September 3, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. All are encouraged to practice social distancing. Bring your own chair if needed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gooding Fire Dept., 2155 Montana St., Gooding, or to The Walker Center, 605 11th Ave E., Gooding. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Jerry Dean Sparks II
RUPERT — Friends may call from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert, or one hour prior to the service on September 3rd at Grace Church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, Idaho with Pastor Javier Lopez officiating. Military Honors and Burial will be held at the Paul Cemetery following the service.The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Legion, Paul Post #77, PO Box 254, Paul, ID 83347. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home on 188 S Hwy 24 in Rupert, Idaho.
Darold L. Krieger
BURLEY — Darold L. Krieger, 88-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Burley West Stake Center 2420 Parke Ave in Burley. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery with Military Rites at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 9:30 until 10:15 at the Church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Teresa “Terri” Marie Asher
JEROME — A celebration will be held on September 4, 2021, at 233 Hwy 93 South #1 at 2 p.m. in Salmon Idaho. For anyone who knew Terri and would like to share stories and memories of her with her family.
Matthew Lane Telford
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rock Creek Ward, 840 West Midway St., Twin Falls, with Bishop Stevenson officiating. In Matt’s legacy please consider either sending flowers to the church or a donation gift to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund at www.justincowboycrisisfund.org
Don Keith Williamson
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life will be on September 4, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Center at 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Kevin Wilson
TWIN FALLS — There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N., in Twin Falls. To leave a condolence you may visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Lona Worthington
WENDELL — A graveside service will be held on September 4, 2021, at noon at the Wendell Cemetery.
Joanne B. Gough
FILER — A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Apple Barn, 1152 S Stevens St., Filer, Idaho 83328. Memories may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.