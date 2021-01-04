Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at East Garland Cemetery, 14200 N. 4400 W., of Garland, Utah. For those who wish to attend the viewing or funeral in person, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing observed to help mitigate the ongoing spread of COVID-19. There will be a webcast of the funeral service available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com for those unable to attend.

Nettie Mae Gay Shockey Gates

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel on Addison Avenue. in Twin Falls, Idaho. Due to COVID requirements, face masks will be worn by all that attend the service. If you are unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at 1:50. Please go to White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and search for the obituary. Click on the photo and videos to watch the webcast.

Budd Madsen