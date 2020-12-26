Nancy Lee Bowman

DIETRICH—A viewing will take place on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel, from 4-7 PM. A graveside service will be held for both Neal and Nancy Bowman at the Dietrich Cemetery at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The service will also be broadcast via Zoom. The zoom link will be posted on the Demaray Funeral Service website. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Tyrell Robert Johnson

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held on Monday December 28, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Believers Church in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Carrie Ellen Kelley