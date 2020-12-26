Nancy Lee Bowman
DIETRICH—A viewing will take place on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel, from 4-7 PM. A graveside service will be held for both Neal and Nancy Bowman at the Dietrich Cemetery at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The service will also be broadcast via Zoom. The zoom link will be posted on the Demaray Funeral Service website. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Tyrell Robert Johnson
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held on Monday December 28, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Believers Church in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Carrie Ellen Kelley
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 27, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow at Albion City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required for those in attendance at the viewing and funeral service.
Venna King Riley
RICHFIELD—A brief graveside service, for Venna and husband, Ralph Riley Jr., will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna or Ralph’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ann Sparks
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 28th, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls Idaho. Viewing one hour before the service. There will be a viewing on Sunday, Dec. 27th from 3:00-5:00 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Burial will be at the Carey, Idaho Cemetery /@ 3:00 on the 28th. Services are under the direction of Lance Cox, Bell Tower Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, Idaho assisted by White-Reynolds of Twin Falls. Due to Covid 19, there is a limited number of people that can attend. Masks are required. The service can be viewed via Zoom https:////zoom.us//j//96726948402
Gary M. Wolverton Sr.
TWIN FALLS—Gary M. Wolverton Sr. 81, of Twin Falls, passed away December 16, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5—7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. A Full obituary will follow on December 27, 2020.