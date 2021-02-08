Henry Lee Jolley

ALBION — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Albion Ward, 889 Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be practiced.

James Gordon Long

NAMPA — Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6111 Birch Lane, Nampa. Military honors and interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. To leave condolences and other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. Alex Lissow, officiating. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

