Elvina “Ellie” Praegitzer Reynolds

MERIDIAN—The family wishes to celebrate Ellie’s life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th St., Burley. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.

Donna Morton

GOODING—Celebration of Life for Donna Morton will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Morton’s Oasis in Gooding. We will be having a brunch Donna-style with quiche, delicious pies and even a mocha truck! Hope you can make it to share memories and celebrate this incredible woman! RSVP to mmortonluna@msn.com

Juvanne Elizabeth Martin

NAMPA—A casual memorial for Juvanne Elizabeth Martin of Nampa, Idaho will be held Saturday, July 17th from 2—4 p.m. at the Riverside Hotel, Aspen Room, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to a charity of your choice in Juvanne’s name.

