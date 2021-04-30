Donald Gene Lefler

TWIN FALLS — Graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Filer Cemetery, 2350 4000 N. Filer.

Donald James Orr

HAZELTON — Services for Don will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30 at the Hazleton Cemetery, E. 850 S. Have appropriate face covering and remember to social distance. If you are unable to make the service go to my.gather.app/family/donald-orr to stream the service (it will be available this day only). Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

James D. Smith

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, with light refreshments served following the service. A webcast of the service may be viewed by visiting his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Mariann Carroll