Donald Gene Lefler
TWIN FALLS — Graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Filer Cemetery, 2350 4000 N. Filer.
Donald James Orr
HAZELTON — Services for Don will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30 at the Hazleton Cemetery, E. 850 S. Have appropriate face covering and remember to social distance. If you are unable to make the service go to my.gather.app/family/donald-orr to stream the service (it will be available this day only). Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
James D. Smith
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, with light refreshments served following the service. A webcast of the service may be viewed by visiting his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Mariann Carroll
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Mariann’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls. Mariann had a deep and sincere love for animals, so the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the ASPCA or their favorite animal welfare charity in Mariann’s name. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert “Bob” Carroll Hudelson
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, with viewing starting at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Dennis Charles Parker
RUPERT — Dennis passed away March 2, 2021, from an unexpected heart attack while residing at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 1, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery, where his ashes will be interred. All family and friends are welcome to come share their thoughts and memories of Dennis.
Carolyn Ann Chojnacky
JEROME — Carolyn Ann Chojnacky, 73, of Jerome, passed away April 28, 2021. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Lee Raymond Kelly
TWIN FALLS — Lee Raymond Kelly passed away April 20. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.