Ricky Hinzman

BUHL — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 6 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Eloise Beckstead Stokes

TWIN FALLS — Graveside service will be 10 a.m. January 6, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

David Martines

TWIN FALLS — David Martines, 26, of Twin Falls, passed away January 3, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Twin Falls.

Bill Eugene Bishop

GOODING — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Budd Madsen

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Avenue B, Jerome, where a visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Cindy Lee Smyer

MCKAY — A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Anderson Family Funeral home in Arco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at the LDS church in Mackay, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Leslie Cemetery following the funeral services.

Elsie LaRue Burch

OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Geraldine Louise Gamache

KIMBERLY — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Kimberly. For condolences and updates, visit serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

