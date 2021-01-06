Budd Madsen

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Avenue B, Jerome, where a visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Cindy Lee Smyer

MCKAY — A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Anderson Family Funeral home in Arco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at the LDS church in Mackay, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Leslie Cemetery following the funeral services.

Elsie LaRue Burch

OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Geraldine Louise Gamache

KIMBERLY — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Kimberly. For condolences and updates, visit serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

