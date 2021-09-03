Stephen Eugene Kelly

GOODING — A casual gathering in Stephen's memory is scheduled for Friday, September 3, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. All are encouraged to practice social distancing. Bring your own chair if needed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gooding Fire Dept., 2155 Montana St., Gooding, or to The Walker Center, 605 11th Ave E., Gooding.

Jerry Dean Sparks II

RUPERT — Friends may call from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert, or one hour prior to the service on September 3rd at Grace Church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, Idaho with Pastor Javier Lopez officiating. Military Honors and Burial will be held at the Paul Cemetery following the service.The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Legion, Paul Post #77, PO Box 254, Paul, ID 83347. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home on 188 S Hwy 24 in Rupert, Idaho.

Lois Jean “Jeannie” Vandiver