Alicia Arteaga Ramirez

RUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held 6:00 to 8:00 Wednesday July 21, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Marvin Blacker

BURLEY—Marvin Blacker, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.