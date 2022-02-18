John Robert Evans

BURLEY — John Robert Evans, beloved husband, devoted father, and loyal friend to many, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, after a day of skiing, catching the last chairlift on his favorite home slopes. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, Utah, where the recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 E. 5550 S., Ogden, Utah, with The Rev. Father Charles Cummings as celebrant. A second viewing for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. The recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 12:15 p.m. with The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery in Burley. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 1790 Lake St., Ogden, UT 84401, and St. Nicholas Catholic School, 802 F St., Rupert, ID 83350. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley and condolences may be shared on their website, rasmussenwilson.com.

Bruce Hossfeld

PAUL — Bruce Hossfeld, 70, of Paul, suddenly passed away on February 14, 2022, from a heart attack. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary, 710 Sixth St., Rupert. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce’s honor be made to West End Fire Department, PO Box 94, Paul, ID 83347, or the Paul Community Park c/o City of Paul, PO Box 190, Paul, ID 83347.

Georgia Lora Blunt

JEROME — Georgia Lora Blunt, 92, of Jerome, passed away February 14, 2022. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary &Crematory, Jerome.

Alma Card Clark

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Fourth Ward, 515 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM, Friday, February 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral, at the church.

Nicolas Andrew Devine

TWIN FALLS — Nicolas “Bigs” “Little Nicky” Andrew Devine went to go hunt and fish in the sky with our Lord on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. A celebration of Nic’s life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at any Farmers National Bank in his name. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at Rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Laurence Allen Goolsby

TWIN FALLS — Laurence Allen Goolsby “Larry,” 75, passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2022, with his loving family by his side. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Donald “Dude” Green

CAREY — Donald “Dude” Green, 90, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at his home in Carey. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Carey Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends may call at Wood River Chapel from 6—7 p.m. Friday, February 18 and at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Carey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey (woodriverchapel.com).

John W. “Bill” Jones Jr.

HAGERMAN — John W. “Bill” Jones Jr., 95, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Hagerman United Methodist Church, 270 E. Salmon St., Hagerman. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

