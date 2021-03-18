Laren Harrison

BURLEY — Laren Harrison, 57, of Burley, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the View Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burley. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Genevieve Ann Mayes

HEYBURN — Recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, or the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Marsha Kay Humphries Park