Clark Eugene Bedow
MERIDIAN — A memorial is being held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Meridian. For details, please email dougerb/@yahoo.com. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Clarke’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Clarence Alan Neiwert
BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The Rev. John Ziulkowski will officiate. For those attending the service, please wear a face-mask and practice social distancing.
Utahna Campbell Smith
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A livestream of the service can be viewed on her obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Encarnacion “Chon” R. Garcia
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 11a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, and a viewing for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary Funeral Home. Funeral services will conclude with a burial service at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian Rupert.
Laren Harrison
BURLEY — Laren Harrison, 57, of Burley, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the View Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burley. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Genevieve Ann Mayes
HEYBURN — Recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, or the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Marsha Kay Humphries Park
HANSEN — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at the ICCU (North) Park Amphitheater, on the corner of Main and Cleveland, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marsha’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Leonard Ingalls
RUPERT — Leonard Ingall, 75, of Rupert, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. Veterans rites will start at 6 p.m. before a viewing for friends and family until 8 p.m. Saturday March 20, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lindsey Rose Moon
HEYBURN — Lindsey Rose Moon, 39, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Heyburn First Ward, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Richard John Stosich
TWIN FALLS — Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints First Ward Chapel, 847 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Paul Cemetery, Paul. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ramiro Tovar
RUPERT — Ramiro Tovar, 48, of Rupert, passed away Friday, March 11, 2021, at his home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jaléa Williams
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 20th at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. The family has encouraged you to please share your special memory of Jaléa in the form of a written story to be collected at the service, or on the Share Book of Memories found by visiting Jaléa’s memory page at whitereynoldschapel.com