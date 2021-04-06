 Skip to main content
Lucia Mata de Santacruz

RUPERT—Lucia Mata de Santacruz 71 of Rupert, passed away April 1, 2021, at home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday April 6, 2021, at Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, Idaho, and a viewing and Rosary will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street ,Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Steven P. Higgins

WENDELL—A public service will be held April 9 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at 427 East Ave. A Wendell, Idaho.

Mary Kay Lindauer

RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rupert 1st Ward, located at 806 G Street in Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday.

Kermit Lee Douglas

HAZELTON—On April 10 there will be a graveside service at the Hazelton Cemetery at 3 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Hall in Eden at 4 p.m.

John Gallian

TWIN FALLS—John Gallian, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Oct. 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Ramiro Tovar, 48, of Rupert, passed away Friday March 11, 2021 at his home. Services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Saint Nic…

