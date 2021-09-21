Filemon Nuñez Rodríguez

JEROME—Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Filemon’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Gerald “Jerry” Ray Williamson

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Home and Crematory 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Interment with military honors will be held at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho at 1:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Mae (Pravecek) Vawser

TWIN FALLS—Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 23, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. A vigil/rosary following the visitation will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Dan Vawser reciting. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, with Father Joshua Falce as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Patricia Mary Jacketta

WENDELL—As per mom’s request, there will be a graveside service at noon, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Wendell Cemetery where she will be buried alongside Ralph and Rob. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Visions, Inc. at 455 Park View Loop Twin Falls, ID 83301. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

