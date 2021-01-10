Kristine Dayton Stapelman

PAUL—Kristine Dayton Stapelman, 73, of Paul, passed away at home on Monday, January 4, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing or funeral service, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.