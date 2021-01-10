Kristine Dayton Stapelman
PAUL—Kristine Dayton Stapelman, 73, of Paul, passed away at home on Monday, January 4, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing or funeral service, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Charles Lee Cole
RUPERT—The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W., of Rupert, with Bishop Derik L. Smith officiating. Military rites will be provided under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required at the viewing and funeral service.
Clara M Schenk Shelton
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday January 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Teresa Gale Cluff Moseley Gunter
BUHL—Our friend and past employee will be honored with Funeral services held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Twin Falls Idaho at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Viewing from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.