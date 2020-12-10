Teresa Elaine Major
TWIN FALLS — A private family service will be held at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those wishing to view the livestream may log on at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 10 at zoom.us with the meeting ID number 748 815 8781 and passcode 12345. A video tribute link will be added to Teresa’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association, PO Box 1404, Meridian, ID 83680-1404, as Teresa was an avid supporter of her nephew Justin and loved to participate in this organization’s annual Buddy Walk.
Irving “Irv” Tverdy
BUHL — A viewing will be held at 6 p.m. with a Holy Rosary starting at 7 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St, Buhl. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church. Come, wear a mask if you want, and give Irv a grand send off. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Irv’s memorial webpage at faremrfuneralchapel.com.
June H. Casper
CALDWELL — A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 11 at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12 at the Lewisville cemetery. A celebration of life will be arranged in Twin Falls later when it is safer to gather. To honor June’s memory and her love for teaching, contributions may be made to the Twin Falls Education Foundation (for Morningside School), P.O. Box 1182, Twin Falls, ID 83301-1182, or to a favorite charity. Condolences and memories may be shared at dakanfuneralchapel.com.
Ruby Lee Adams
TWIN FALLS — Services for Ruby will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls.
John Cantu
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020, at The Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave S., Twin Falls. Any donations can be sent to Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 629 Third Ave. E. Jerome, ID 83338. These donations will be used for expenses the family has incurred as well as a trust fund for his children.
Billy Clarence Emerson
JEROME — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Eldon T. Loveless
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St.,Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
Donald Guy
Wayment
RICHFIELD — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Richfield Cemetery in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Revola Dalling
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
