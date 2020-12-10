Teresa Elaine Major

TWIN FALLS — A private family service will be held at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those wishing to view the livestream may log on at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 10 at zoom.us with the meeting ID number 748 815 8781 and passcode 12345. A video tribute link will be added to Teresa’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association, PO Box 1404, Meridian, ID 83680-1404, as Teresa was an avid supporter of her nephew Justin and loved to participate in this organization’s annual Buddy Walk.

Irving “Irv” Tverdy

BUHL — A viewing will be held at 6 p.m. with a Holy Rosary starting at 7 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St, Buhl. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church. Come, wear a mask if you want, and give Irv a grand send off. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Irv’s memorial webpage at faremrfuneralchapel.com.

June H. Casper