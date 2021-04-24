LuDene Searle Tanner

RUPERT — LuDene Searle Tanner, 91, formerly of Rupert, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away April 17, 2021, in Kaysville, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26 at the Rupert LDS Fifth Ward chapel, 324 E. 18th St., with Bishop Mick Austin officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at the Hansen Mortuary Rupert Chapel, 710 Sixth Street, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Paul Cemetery.

Edna Lee Hoagland

A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

William “Bill” Sligar

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 26. Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Ellen Wolverton

TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life on April 27, 2021 with finger foods at 5 p.m. at The Masonic Temple, 215 N 10th St, Boise, ID 83702. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on April 28, 2021 at St. Edwards Church with a Rosary prior to service at 1:30 p.m. Burial following service at Sunset Memorial Park followed by a Celebration of Life Services and luncheon at Twin Falls Senior Citizens Center, 530 Shoshone St. S, Twin Falls. The Service will be live streamed and located on her obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com

