Mitchell “Mitch” Stegan Baker

BURLEY — A viewing on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10-10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., officiated by Bishop Stephen H. Baker of the Pella First Ward at the Pella Chapel, 400 S. 100 W., Burley. Mitch will be buried in the Pella Cemetery.

Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews

TWIN FALLS — Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at home. A service will be held on Friday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. After the service family and friends of the family are invited to join in a celebration of life at the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Road, Jerome.

Joanna Marie Ehrmantraut

TWIN FALLS — Joanna Marie Ehrmantraut passed away peacefully after a battle with multiple myeloma (cancer) October 12, 2021. A viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Repast to follow until 2 p.m. There will be a burial service held at the Bellevue Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. sharp. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Wayne Mullen

OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, passed away October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley after a three-year battle with cancer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Prior to the funeral service, an additional viewing will take place from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 in the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will then follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live. See morrisonpayne.com for additional information.

Judy Elaine Juker

BUHL — Judy Elaine Juker, 75, of Buhl, passed away October 9, 2021, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with a viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Olive “Tiny” Deon Pettygrove

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. You may leave a condolence and view a live stream of the service by visiting Olive’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com. Memorial donations can be directed to Crossroad United Methodist Church (UMC) PO Box 326, Kimberly, Idaho, or the charity of your choice.

Harold Wesley Tews

MOUNTAIN HOME — Harold Wesley Tews, 84, of Hammett, entered the arms of Jesus at his home on Monday, October 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Mountain Home. Cremation by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Jamie Joanna Womack

TWIN FALLS — Jamie Joanna Womack, 49, of Twin Falls, passed away October 8, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at El Sombrero Banquet Hall, 143 W. Main St., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jamie’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Brent J Peterson

BURLEY – Brent J Peterson, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the church. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Jack C. Sherrill

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Jack C. Sherrill will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24. Please join us at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, 801 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Potluck, bring your favorite side dish, turkey and ham will be provided. Also bring a story if you have one to share about Jack. All are welcome.

