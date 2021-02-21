Nedra Ann Robinson
HANSEN—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, with Bishop Beau Ward officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakley Cemetery in Oakley, Idaho. With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing prior and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Ann Hulse Strickler
BUHL—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ann’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Dr. Glen E. Page
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 1st Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. There will be a webcast available of the funeral service at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced.
Orlin Hadley
ELBA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elba Ward, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at the Elba Grandview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday.
Pastor Randolph “Randy” Roy Gardner
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Christian Church, Twin Falls, Idaho, on Friday February 26th at 2:00 p.m. A live video option will be available for those not able to attend. To view the live stream please go to zoom.us, meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition those wishing to share memories and condolences on Randy’s Memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ann Pratt Allen
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive, with Bishop Blake Manwaring officiating. The family will host a viewing from 6-8pm Thursday at the Whites//Reynolds funeral home, 2466 Addison Ave East, and at the stake center one hour prior to the funeral services Friday. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery. Service will be live streamed and located at whitereynoldschapel.com on Ann’s obituary page, under the photo and video tab and click on the webcast.
Robert Brent Kay
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Zane Dylan Whitney
FILER—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Zane’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
William (Bill) Franklin Sargent
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. The service will also be live streamed online at whitereynoldschapel.com and will remain available for viewing online for a month afterward. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to either East End Providers, P.O. Box 4, Kimberly, ID 83341, or the stained-glass memorial fund at Crossroads Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly, ID 83341. Correspondence for the family can be mailed to Carol Huether, 103 Ruby Ln., Kimberly, ID 83341.
Clarice Faye Whitaker-Olson
ALMO—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Almo, Idaho, with Bishop Douglas Ward officiating. She will be buried in a family plot in the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, Idaho. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Find the link on the funeral home website under Obituaries: Clarice Whitaker-Olson. For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.