Charles Lewis Humphreys

KIMBERLY — Charles Lewis Humphreys (Lew) of Kimberly, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, after several months of declining health. Lew died peacefully in his sleep with his beloved wife, Teresa, and daughters by his side. Services will be at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, on February 28, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Alvin Ochsner

FILER — Alvin Ochsner passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 2, 2022, in Valrico, Florida. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Monday, February 28, 2022, with a Rosary starting at 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar St., Buhl. A graveside service will follow at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N., Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Alvin’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jack Sherman Oyler

FILER — Jack Sherman Oyler died peacefully at home February 20, 2022, in Filer at the age of 82. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Filer LDS church, 840 W Midway St.. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and also from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. Immediately following the service a luncheon will be provided at the church for family and friends. There will be no graveside services at this time.

William Thomas “Tom” Sauer

WENDELL — William Thomas “Tom” Sauer passed away February 21, 2022, at home from a heart attack and complications of COPD. The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, February 28, 2022, with a viewing beginning at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tom’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Benjamin Hurtado

BURLEY — Benjamin Hurtado, 44, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. A viewing and recitation of the Rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, also at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Burial will take place at the Parma Cemetery in Parma following the funeral Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Bertha Mae Norris

TWIN FALLS — Bertha Mae Norris, 80, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bertha’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Inez D. Wise

JEROME — Inez D. Wise’s funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held at the Idaho Veteran’s Cemetery in Boise on March 15, 2022, at 1 p.m.

