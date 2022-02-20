Charles Dee Christensen

RUPERT — Charles “Dee” Christensen passed away in the comfort of his home February 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Rasmussen//Wilson Funeral Home under the direction of Jeff Rasmussen. The viewings will be Monday, February 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral home and Tuesday, February 22 one hour before the 1 p.m. funeral service. Following the service interment will be at the View Cemetery.

Richard McLean Matthews

BURLEY — The resulting traumatic brain injury became a trial of faith that continued until the day he died on February 15, 2022. A viewing will be held at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and a graveside service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Rockland. The family would like to thank those in the Burley Fifth Ward for their years of friendship and service to Richard. Because Richard was a master storyteller and we no longer have him to tell us his favorite stories, please share your favorite story of him with us in lieu of flowers.

Charlotte Wilson

BUHL — Charlotte Wilson, 47, passed peacefully at her home in the country, outside of Buhl, where she resided with her sweetheart, Tim Hill. Charlotte is set for cremation, and a graveside service is set for friends and family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Rupert Cemetery. If you have questions, please don't hesitate to contact someone in our family.

