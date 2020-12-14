Robert William Parr

TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life service will be held at Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust St. N., Twin Falls, Idaho on Dec. 16, 2020, at 3 p.m., and a memorial service is scheduled on his birthday, July 10, 2021, at Faith Assembly of God church, Twin Falls.

Alan Rohweder

TWIN FALLS — Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at Twin Falls Reformed Church. A memorial has been set up to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship).

Marilyn Odene Baily

RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Rupert Cemetery, located at 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. After the graveside service, a reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Avenue, Burley, Idaho. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Good Shepherd Foundation in care of Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Avenue, Burley, ID 83318. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gene Oliver

BUHL — Memorial service for Gene will be on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Buhl Church of Christ. All are welcome to join us in remembering him.

