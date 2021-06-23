Jay Christensen Chandler
WENDELL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Wendell chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Jay will be laid to rest in the Wendell Cemetery and then there will be a dinner at the church following the services for all who would love to attend.
Sally Payne Horner
BURLEY — Sally’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian. 208-898-0642.
Jannie Katherine Cunningham
JEROME — Jannie Katherine Cunningham, 94, of Jerome, passed away June 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Peaceful Valley Cemetery.
Kenneth E. Freeborn
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Filer Avenue in Twin Falls.
Loretta Belle Lopez Fritzler
JEROME — Loretta Belle (Lopez) Fritzler, 98, of Jerome, passed away January 13, 2021. A celebration of life and memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis
TWIN FALLS — Our mother, Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis “Liz”, 96, went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home with family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls, preceded by the praying of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Darlynn May Guymon
JEROME — Darylnn May Guymon, 70, of Jerome, passed away June 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Jerome Stake Center. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.
John Leonard McBride
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Leonard A. Smith
WENDELL — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Wendell Cemetery, 601 W. Main St., Wendell. Service will be livestreamed on Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Arnold Evan Aston
HARVARD — A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Harvard Hall in Harvard.
June H Casper
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2006 Bitterroot Drive, Twin Falls.
Harold August Drussel
BURLEY — Please join us as we celebrate his life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Dietrich Park. Please bring your stories to share and your lawn chairs.
Ross W. Hawker
BURLEY — Ross requested cremation. A memorial service will be held for friends and family from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.
Arvella Hendrickson
TWIN FALLS — A visitation will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome, with Bishop Jamie Stoker officiating. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Arvella’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis
DECLO — Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Declo Cemetery, 102 N. Cemetery Road, Declo.
Janet Ruth Niswander
LEWISTON — A public celebration of life for Janet and Roy will be held at 10 a.m. June 26, 2021, at the Lewiston Elks Club, followed by a luncheon. Janet and Roy will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery mausoleum during a private family service.
Troy Alan Read
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nevada — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 765 W. Humboldt St., Battle Mountain, Nevada. Please come and celebrate his life with us. Lunch will be provided by the Relief Society.
Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson
ALBION — A celebration of lIfe will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 27, 2021, at the Albion City Park in Albion.
Wade L. Wilson
BURLEY — Wade L. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at his home in Burley after an extended illness. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Bishop Greg Hepworth will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.