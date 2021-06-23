Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis

DECLO — Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Declo Cemetery, 102 N. Cemetery Road, Declo.

Janet Ruth Niswander

LEWISTON — A public celebration of life for Janet and Roy will be held at 10 a.m. June 26, 2021, at the Lewiston Elks Club, followed by a luncheon. Janet and Roy will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery mausoleum during a private family service.

Troy Alan Read

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nevada — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 765 W. Humboldt St., Battle Mountain, Nevada. Please come and celebrate his life with us. Lunch will be provided by the Relief Society.

Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson

ALBION — A celebration of lIfe will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 27, 2021, at the Albion City Park in Albion.

Wade L. Wilson

BURLEY — Wade L. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at his home in Burley after an extended illness. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Bishop Greg Hepworth will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

