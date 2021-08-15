Harry F. LeMoyne

TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Monday, August 16 at 10 a.m. Burial will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery 1585 East Elm Street (4150 N), Buhl. Friends may call on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Ruby Deoine Ford Moore

TWIN FALLS — A memorial will be held for Deoine on August 15th at 3:30 p.m. It will be held in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls.

John Early Summerlin

TWIN FALLS — John Early Summerlin of Twin Falls Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at the American Legion 447 Seastrom St. in Twin Falls.

J. Wayne Courtney