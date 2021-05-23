Roberta M. Lancaster

Lois Lucille Sanford

PAUL - Lois Lucille Sanford, 85, of Paul passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial. Services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include Military Rites, provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dean VanAmburg

GOODING - Dean VanAmburg passed away October 19,2020 in his home in Gooding. We are now ready to have A Celebration of Life for Dean. It will be held at his gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho at noon Sunday, May 30th. The informal gathering will be in Row 10, Section I - just inside the entrance to the cemetery. A reception will follow at his home at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Devanambu@aol.com & for directions, if needed. Reflections, condolences and photos are still welcome and can be passed on to the family on his tribute page at https://www.demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Dean-VanAmburg