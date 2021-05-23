Howard Donaldson
CALDWELL — He will be remembered at an open house from 10-2 Sunday, May 23 at 14975 Master's Drive, Caldwell. Memorials can be made to The Rock of Homedale, 15777 Quartz Lane, Wilder, Idaho, 83676.
Vivien Mae Lampe
TWIN FALLS — Vivien Mae Lampe, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Visitation for Vivien will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. One additional hour of visitation will be held from 9 -10 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at the church. Private Inurnment will be held at a later time at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vivien's memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lloyd Earl Miller
TWIN FALLS — Lloyd Earl Miller, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away May 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with a viewing beginning at noon, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. For additional information and to share memories with the family, please visit Lloyd's memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Roberta M. Lancaster
SHOSONE - Roberta M. Lancaster, 88, of Shoshone, passed away on May 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences at demaraysjerome.com
Lois Lucille Sanford
PAUL - Lois Lucille Sanford, 85, of Paul passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial. Services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include Military Rites, provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dean VanAmburg
GOODING - Dean VanAmburg passed away October 19,2020 in his home in Gooding. We are now ready to have A Celebration of Life for Dean. It will be held at his gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho at noon Sunday, May 30th. The informal gathering will be in Row 10, Section I - just inside the entrance to the cemetery. A reception will follow at his home at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Devanambu@aol.com & for directions, if needed. Reflections, condolences and photos are still welcome and can be passed on to the family on his tribute page at https://www.demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Dean-VanAmburg