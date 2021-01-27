John W. Anderson II
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. A reception to immediately follow from 2-5 p.m. at The Turf Club in Twin Falls. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions and donations be made to the John W. Anderson Memorial fund through Farmers National Bank.
Sherry Jean Bohrn Thaete
BUHL — A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Reformed Church on Pole Line Road, Twin Falls. It can also be watched through a live stream at TFRC.org.
Dennis E. Wheeler
FILER — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Farmer Funeral Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dennis’ memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Nadine Lancaster
TWIN FALLS — Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30 at Filer Church of the Nazarene. All arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau’s Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at rosenaufuneralhome.com. COVID has changed many things in our world, but we sincerely hope that you will feel comfortable to attend the service. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the church.
Brenda Lee (Berlin) May
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. An option to view online will be through her obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon afterward. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.