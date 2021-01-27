John W. Anderson II

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. A reception to immediately follow from 2-5 p.m. at The Turf Club in Twin Falls. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions and donations be made to the John W. Anderson Memorial fund through Farmers National Bank.

Sherry Jean Bohrn Thaete

BUHL — A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Reformed Church on Pole Line Road, Twin Falls. It can also be watched through a live stream at TFRC.org.

Dennis E. Wheeler

FILER — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Farmer Funeral Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dennis’ memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Nadine Lancaster