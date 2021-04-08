Cesar Perez-Salazar
TWIN FALLS — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do on Cesar’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. At this time, the family requests donations in Cesar’s name to assist the family with their expenses.
Don Frank Achenbach
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday April 8, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Buhl Calvary Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Steven P. Higgins
WENDELL — A public service will be held from 2-5 p.m. April 9, 2021, at 427 E. Avenue A, Wendell.
Mary Kay Lindauer
RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rupert First Ward, 806 G Street, Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5—7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday.
Catherine Joyce Beer
HEYBURN — Family and friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, followed by a graveside service that will be held at 12 noon, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Later that afternoon, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley.
Kermit Lee Douglas
HAZELTON — There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. April 10 at the Hazelton Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Eden at 4 p.m.
John Gallian
TWIN FALLS — John Gallian, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away October 9, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Amanda Christine McKissen (Miller)
BOISE — A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 9 at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel in Boise, and a celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at the Agricultural Pavilion in Julia Davis Park.
Joann Williams
TWIN FALLS — A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Richard Ariel Hardy
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the LDS Battlecreek First Ward building (1250 E. 200 S.) in Pleasant Grove, Utah. A one-hour viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Following services, interment will be held at Lindon Cemetery (600 N. 200 E., Lindon). Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be requested.