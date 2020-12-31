Daryl Whitehead
BURLEY — Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Private family services will be held and conclude with burial in Albion LDS Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Jeanne Larson
AMMON — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at woodfuneralhome.com.
Ana Victoria Mayes
CASTLEFORD — Ana Victoria Mayes, 11, of Castleford, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held for Ana at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Please visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck
BURLEY — A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star Second Ward, 100 S. 200 W., Burley. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at East Garland Cemetery, 14200 N. 4400 W., Garland, Utah. Those who wish to attend the viewing or funeral in person, face masks will be required and social distancing observed to help mitigate the ongoing spread of COVID-19. There will be a webcast of the funeral service available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com for those unable to attend.
Melissa Joy Brackman
TWIN FALLS — Melissa Joy Brackman, 44, of Kimberly, passed away December 27, 2020, in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Private burial will follow at a later date at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Nettie Mae Gay Shockey Gates
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel on Addison Ave in Twin Falls. Due to COVID requirements, face masks will be worn by all that attend the service. If you are unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at 1:50 p.m. Please go to White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and search for the obituary. Click on the photo and videos to watch the webcast.