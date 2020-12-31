Daryl Whitehead

BURLEY — Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Private family services will be held and conclude with burial in Albion LDS Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Jeanne Larson

AMMON — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at woodfuneralhome.com.

Ana Victoria Mayes

CASTLEFORD — Ana Victoria Mayes, 11, of Castleford, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held for Ana at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Please visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck