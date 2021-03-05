Anita Marie Hoebelheinrich

RUPERT — The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F St., Rupert, with the Rev. Father Francisco Godinez as celebrant. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral Mass in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue helping to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be practiced.

Gary E. Mack

RUPERT — The memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Grace Community Church, 100 N. Meridian Road, Rupert, with livestream for remote friends and family via graceid.org/live. Interment services at the Rupert Cemetery, Rupert, and a celebration of life/interment at the Mack family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Norwalk, Ohio, will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gary’s favorite charities, including Mercy Ships, Lifesavers Foundation and Feed the Children. Online condolences may be made by going to either: wehfh/@eastmanfuneralhome.com or morrisonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert.

Rosanne Marie (Sarriugarte) Schodde