Dana Lee Neibaur Dorsey

PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 W. Ellis St., Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To assist in combating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.

Hyrum Dan Orr

BUHL—A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Danny’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Orlin Hadley

ELBA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elba Ward, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at the Elba Grandview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday.

