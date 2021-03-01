Jim Armitage
BUHL - A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N. Buhl, 83316. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Visions of Twin Falls or the Buhl Presbyterian Church in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Robert (Bob) Glenn Greer
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Emerson Second Ward, 127 South 950 West, Paul, with Bishop Lorin P. Baumgartner officiating. Friends may visit the family at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be practiced and observed.
Shirley Jane Haslam
JEROME — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, with grave dedication concluding at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Mary Anna “Anna” Moore
TWIN FALLS - funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, with a viewing one hour prior. She will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park, planted next to Hank. You may view a live stream of the service by visiting her obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com or by this link https://youtu.be//YE8pcPNrk6Y. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East End Providers in Kimberly, Idaho, or your favorite charity.
Alvin Ray Schenk
RUPERT - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, and again on Wednesday, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rupert Senior Center, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, or a charity of your choice. A webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue in the fight to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, those who will be attending the funeral and viewing are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Nola Rae Alley
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be directed to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute.
Shelley Ranae Connell Helsley
SHOSHONE - A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. March 4 at the LDS church in Shoshone, Idaho, followed by a graveside service at the Shoshone Cemetery. Tributes and condolences can be left at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Anita Marie Hoebelheinrich
RUPERT - Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F St., in Rupert, with the Rev. Father Francisco Godinez as celebrant. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral Mass in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue helping to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Rosanne Marie Schodde
RUPERT - A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian Rd., Rupert, Idaho. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Vickey Fitzpatrick
TWIN FALLS - A service will be held on March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home.
Harold Eugene Fritz
TWIN FALLS - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Harold’s life 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls.
Wanda Olmsted
RUPERT - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert 3rd Ward, located at 526 F Street in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday March 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.