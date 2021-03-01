Alvin Ray Schenk

RUPERT - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, and again on Wednesday, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rupert Senior Center, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, or a charity of your choice. A webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue in the fight to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, those who will be attending the funeral and viewing are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.