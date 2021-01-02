Richard Gomez

RUPERT—Richard Gomez passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jeanne Larson

AMMON — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at woodfuneralhome.com.

Ana Victoria Mayes

CASTLEFORD — Ana Victoria Mayes, 11, of Castleford, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held for Ana at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Please visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck