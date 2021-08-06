Mary Louise Darwin

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. August 7, 2021, at the Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave., Twin Falls. All those who wish to come to remember and honor Mary are welcome.

Pearl Fay Hardy

BURLEY — Pearl Fay Hardy, 77, of Burley, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the viewing. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Matthew Gordon Hunter

RUPERT — At 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, Matthew Gordon Hunter, a 31-year-old resident of Rupert, joined his brothers, Brandon and Patrick, in Heaven. These three reunited will be a mighty force of protection as guardian angels for the family. The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, August 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Justen Anthony Starnes