Florentino Jasso Aguilar
PAUL — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. August 6, 2021, at St. Nicholas Church, 802 F St., Rupert. Burial will be in the Paul Cemetery.
Jason Ryan Culley
PAUL — A gathering of celebration will be held at the Rupert Elks Club from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6 at the Paul Congregational Church, with a graveside farewell to follow at the Paul Cemetery.
Marvin Stone
BUHL — Marvin Stone, 77, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Parking is available across the street at Magic Valley High School. A graveside military committal will follow at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, Buhl. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Arthur William Coffman Jr.
RUPERT — Arthur William Coffman Jr., 91, of Rupert, passed away July 27, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 6 at Hansen’s Mortuary in Rupert and again from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert Seventh Ward building, E. 18th St., Rupert. The funeral will follow the viewing at 11 a.m., following which will be a graveside service and military rights at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mary Louise Darwin
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. August 7, 2021, at the Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave., Twin Falls. All those who wish to come to remember and honor Mary are welcome.
Pearl Fay Hardy
BURLEY — Pearl Fay Hardy, 77, of Burley, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the viewing. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Matthew Gordon Hunter
RUPERT — At 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, Matthew Gordon Hunter, a 31-year-old resident of Rupert, joined his brothers, Brandon and Patrick, in Heaven. These three reunited will be a mighty force of protection as guardian angels for the family. The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, August 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Justen Anthony Starnes
JEROME — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. August 7, 2021, at Shane and Laurie Johnson’s home, where military honors will be presented by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Navy Honor Guard, 240 Ranch View E. Jerome. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a trust fund for his daughter Blayklee June at Edward Jones in Twin Falls. You can call 208-733-1000 for donations or questions.
Charles Koeplin
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held from 2—5 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021, at The Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Lorean F. Fouts
JEROME — Lorean F. Fouts, 97, of Jerome passed away August 4, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.