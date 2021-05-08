Dan Atkin Black

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th St., Burley. Burial will be at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5—7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Carol Jean Edwards

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Carol will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone S. E., Twin Falls.

Curby Gibson

ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.

Gerald M. Luther

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at Demaray Memorial Chapel in Jerome on May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. Shortly after the service, there will be a Celebration of Life held at The Elks Lodge.

Mark Bryngelson

RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas School Endowment Foundation, P.O. Box 652, Rupert, ID 83350.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0