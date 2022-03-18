Sandra Kay Coggins

TWIN FALLS — Sandra Kay Coggins, 74, of Twin Falls, died March 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A service in celebration of Sandra will be held on March 18, 2022, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. with a service beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside memorial at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, you may also make a charitable contribution to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Twin Falls Animal Shelter (twinfallsanimalshelter.com/donations) in Sandra’s name. For those wishing to share memories and express condolences online, please visit magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn A. Taylor

BURLEY — Carolyn A. Taylor passed away peacefully in her home in Burley Thursday, March 10, 2022, after a brief battle with an aggressive brain cancer, which she nicknamed “The Beast.” The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund. (philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services) A live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Robert (Bob) Walter Malberg

BURLEY — Robert (Bob) Walter Malberg, 92, of Burley, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his children and loved ones by his side. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Following the graveside service, the family will have a celebration of life for family and friends from 2-4 p.m. at 495 S. 450 E., Burley.

Jeremy E. Maritt

FILER — Jeremy E. Maritt, 48, of Filer, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his residence. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with viewing one hour prior to service. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marie Cornelia Van Dyk

JEROME — Marie Cornelia Schelling Van Dyk passed in her sleep on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Jerome. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A celebration of Marie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N, Twin Falls. Graveside services will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marie’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Corinne Hardman Starley

TWIN FALLS — Corinne Hardman Starley, 57, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, after a long struggle fighting kidney failure and autoimmune diseases. A viewing will be held Friday, March 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A short viewing will also be held on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. preceding the 11 a.m. funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Corinne’s honor to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter (twinfallsanimalshelter.com) or Northwest Boxer Rescue (nwboxerrescue.org).

Toni Simerly

WENDELL — Toni Simerly, 72, of Wendell, died at her home March 15, 2022, surrounded by the family that she loved. A celebration of life will be at the New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main, Wendell, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. A potluck will follow at the church. All are invited. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Betty Joan “Jo” Bausman

TWIN FALLS — Betty Joan “Jo” Bausman, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away December 16, 2021, at her son’s home in Madison, Ohio, comforted by family. Jo’s celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, March 19, 2022, between 2 and 4 p.m. Please join us in remembering this wonderful woman and her impact in all our lives. Jo loved animals and we ask in her memory that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Twin Falls Humane Society or your local humane no-kill animal shelter.

Rebecca “Becky” R Clark

BUHL – Rebecca “Becky” R Clark, formerly of Buhl, passed away on February 16, 2022, at the Siloam Springs Hospital in Siloam Springs Arkansas. There will be a graveside service at 11:30 March 19 at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl.

Emily Lynn Gilbert-Seed

TWIN FALLS — Emily Lynn Gilbert-Seed, 44, passed away February 28, 2022, in Silverdale Washington, after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. A service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Harrison LDS church building, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls.

Harold “Hal” Morrison Pringle

TWIN FALLS — Harold “Hal” Morrison Pringle, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Twin Falls.

Chad M. Ripplinger

JEROME — Chad M. Ripplinger, 44, of Jerome, passed away February 27, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Chad’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Kamala Campbell

TWIN FALLS — Kamala Campbell, beloved wife, devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend, returned home to the arms of her loving Savior on March 11, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls.

Dr. A. Paul Brown

BURLEY — Amos Paul Brown, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, There will be a special viewing for family and friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at noon Monday, March 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Suncrest 10th Ward, 95 N. 600 W., Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 10 until 11:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Orem City Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/lHMmpJEQ1sE.

Thomas “Tom” Edmons

BUHL — Thomas “Tom” Edmons, 81, of Buhl, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at a Twin Falls hospital. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Church of Christ, 829 Broadway N., Buhl. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. In lieu of flowers the family requests to donate in Tom’s name to the Church of Christ, 829 Broadway North, Buhl, ID 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tom’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan

BURLEY — Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan, 91, of Burley, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E, Paul, with the Rev. Warren Rachele officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waggin Tails Rescue, 1015 I St., Rupert, ID, 83350, or Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs, Pocatello, ID, 83201, or Hope Community Food Pantry, PO Box 10, Paul, ID, 83347.

Thomas R. Wortman

WEST MAGIC — Thomas R. Wortman died peacefully on March 2, 2022, at his home in West Magic. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at the Dam Fools club house. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.

