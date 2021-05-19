Maria Magdalena Guajardo
RUPERT — The life celebration service will be held and livestreamed at at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. To participate via livestream, go to Grace Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the livestream or playback. Internment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
Clifford Ray Son
ELBA — The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will follow at noon at Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Following the service, a celebration will be held at Elba Park.
R.W. Strickland (Bill)
JEROME — His service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Snake River National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Willard Raymond Jones
JEROME — A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave.
Jo Ann Keith
TWIN FALLS — Jo Ann Keith passed away peacefully April 21, 2021, at her home in Issaquah, Washington, where she had resided for the past 5 and a half years. The family would like to invite family friends to a happy hour toast to Jo Ann at 4: 30 p.m. May 22 at Rock Creek Restaurant.
Charles Walter McBride
TWIN FALLS — A short service will be held at 1 p.m. May 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls. There is a live website if you cannot attend and would like to view the service, go to his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com and click on the link.
Paul D. Mills
TWIN FALLS — A service to honor Paul will be held graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Howard Donaldson
CALDWELL — He will be remembered at an open house from 10-2 Sunday, May 23 at 14975 Master’s Drive, Caldwell. Memorials can be made to The Rock of Homedale, 15777 Quartz Lane, Wilder, Idaho, 83676.