Lynn Marie Widaman

TWIN FALLS — Lynn Marie Widaman, 70 passed away November 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls due to complications caused by COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held on November 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Widaman’s residence, 727 Rimview Lane W., Twin Falls.

Ricky Dean Brown

BUHL - Ricky Dean Brown of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 69. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ricky’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Kathryn Wilding Taylor

KIMBERLY - Kathryn Wilding Taylor, a longtime resident of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9:30 - 10:45 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3850 N. 3500 E. Kimberly, Idaho. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 at the church. Burial will be held at the Jerome Cemetery with the Grave Dedication being given at 2:00 PM. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Cole Santana Hansen

BUHL - Cole Santana Hansen passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2021 in a tragic car accident at the age of 24. A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m., until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9 th Ave North, Buhl. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave. in Buhl with graveside service to conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Cole’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Nadine Rathbun

TWIN FALLS - Nadine Rathbun, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away at Grace Assisted Living on November 21, 2021. Friends may call at a visitation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10 AM to Noon at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A full obituary will run at a later date.

