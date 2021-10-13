Vickie Fay Braegger
BURLEY — Vickie Fay Braegger graduated from this trial period of her life and advanced to the next on October 6, 2021, at age 49. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Seventh Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Edwin Oakey Cook
TWIN FALLS — Edwin Oakey Cook, 97, passed away in Utah peacefully on October 3, 2021. Funeral services will be held October 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the LDS stake center at 2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls. The funeral will also be zoomed. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. October 14 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home and October 15 from 12:30 to 1:30. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Edwin’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Service will be live streamed on Zoom. Meeting ID: 748-815-8781 Passcode: 12345
Oliver LeRoy Lowman
JEROME — Oliver LeRoy Lowman, 85, of Jerome, passed away October 10, 2021. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 Second Ave. E., Jerome, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Shawn P. O’Toole
TWIN FALLS — Shawn P. O’Toole 57, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home Twin Falls. rosenaufuneralhome.com 208-944-3373
Floyd Edward Wheeler
GOODING — A celebration of life for Floyd will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center in Hagerman. Services will conclude at the church. A private family inurnment will take place on a later date at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Viola May Standlee
JEROME — Viola May Standlee, 87, of Jerome, passed away October 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. The family will host an open house celebration of life for Viola from 10 a.m. until the last visitors arrive, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Viola’s home, 608 E. Avenue I, Jerome. Memories may be shared on Viola’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
William (Bill) Leland Stuart
TWIN FALLS — William (Bill) Leland Stuart passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 17, 2021, in Anchorage, Alaska. An open house will be held on October 16, 2021, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
Donna Brownlee Tea
After a long battle with cancer, Donna passed away in her sleep on the morning of September 27, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to gather at noon, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Donna’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Mervin Blaine Woodbury
BURLEY — A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.