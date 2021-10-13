JEROME — Viola May Standlee, 87, of Jerome, passed away October 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. The family will host an open house celebration of life for Viola from 10 a.m. until the last visitors arrive, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Viola’s home, 608 E. Avenue I, Jerome. Memories may be shared on Viola’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

William (Bill) Leland Stuart

TWIN FALLS — William (Bill) Leland Stuart passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 17, 2021, in Anchorage, Alaska. An open house will be held on October 16, 2021, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.

Donna Brownlee Tea

After a long battle with cancer, Donna passed away in her sleep on the morning of September 27, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to gather at noon, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Donna’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Mervin Blaine Woodbury

BURLEY — A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

