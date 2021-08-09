Lorean F. Fouts

JEROME — Lorean F. Fouts, 97, of Jerome passed away August 4, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Charlotte Louise Lee Glorfield

RUPERT—Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, prior to the services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Loretta Carol McDougal

GOODING—On July 31, 2021, Loretta “Carol” McDougal peacefully passed away at her home in Gooding, Idaho, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Glen Robert Kunau