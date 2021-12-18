Earl Donald Coker

TWIN FALLS — Earl Coker passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held for Earl at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jo Dayley

BURLEY — Jo Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband’s eyes. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church preceding the funeral.

Carolyn Louise Homolka

KIMBERLY — Carolyn Louise Homolka, 84, of Kimberly, passed in the comfort of her home. A. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

William “Bill” Sawers

BUHL — William “Bill” Sawers passed away at home on December 10, 2021, at the age of 75. There will be a family and friends gathering from 2—5 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Bill Sawers residence. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Buhl Quick Response, a school athletic program, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

